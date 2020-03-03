Fellow Stagg X Pour-Over Coffee Set perfect for coffee connoisseurs

Who doesn’t love a good cup of coffee? Any coffee lover we know, those true blue coffee connoisseurs, and not just those who chug several cups of coffee the whole day to stay awake, will want to brew with the Fellow Stagg X Pour-Over Coffee Set. It’s a new pour-over coffee maker set that makes the perfect coffee every time.

There is something special about brewing your own coffee. The aroma of coffee is that first signal that makes you crave for more and then get up in the morning. With this set, brewing is consistent so your coffee tastes exactly the same as you like it—perfect if you’re a picky coffee drinker.

One Pour, One Cup at a Time

Only one cup can be brewed so that makes every cup special. The coffee set comes with the following: Stagg X Dripper, Stagg Tasting Glass, and Stagg Paper Filters. The body is vacuum-insulated. There is a steep slope and a unique hole pattern that both allow better results every time.

There is science behind the steep slope and short height of the dripper. The slope increases coffee to water ratio, therefore, boosting extraction while the shorter height of the dripper offers a more continuous slow pour, as well as, control over water.

Brew Your Coffee Right at Home

The Fellow Stagg Pour-Over Brewing Set for Coffee is now listed on Amazon for only $69. A set comes with a Pour-Over Dripper with Ratio Aid, 20 paper filters, and Stagg 10 oz Tasting Glass. It is described as the perfect set for a pour-over party for one. If you want another cup, just brew again.

The result of every pour-over is professionally-brewed coffee. We can now see the face of a real coffee drinker that patiently waits and watches every slow drip and pour.













Coffee traditionalists are real. If you’re one of them, we highly recommend this Fellow Stagg Pour-Over Brewing Set for Coffee. You’ll have the perfect cup of coffee every morning. That’s a guarantee.