Finest beach beers to keep the summer heat at bay

Over the years, summer beers have undergone some major changes. Now breweries offer a wide range of these beers, including sugary shandies, way-too-tart gose and super-light fruited beverages. These cold drinks come to aid when you are enjoying a day at the beach.

With diverse styles suitable for all tastes, there is a truck-load of warm-weather brews to store this season. From citrusy wheat beers to pineapple shandies, here are the best five beach beers you need to keep the summer heat at bay.

Lone Star High Desert Days

The newest beer by Lone Star Brewing Company, High Desert Days is a wheat beer with a touch of agave and hibiscus for a refreshing tartness. It contains an ABV of 4.6 percent brewed in the Hill Country of Austin. This summer beverage is brewed with white wheat and Pilsen malt. High Desert Days has a unique Texas flavor that gives a crispy and energizing taste with fruity notes.

Samuel Adams Summer Ale

Perfect for a day by the sand and surf, Samuel Adams Summer Ale has crispy and tangy notes with revitalizing ingredients. This American wheat ale has a citrus blend of orange, lime and lemon peels and a light touch of grains of paradise spice. Its pure golden-orange color, with a hint of haziness, lends it a summer sunset vibe. The peppery and floral flavors of the beer impeccably embody the spirit of the season.

Sixpoint Jammer

The tangy Gose-style brew is sprinkled with sea salt and is balanced with sweet citrus. The Jammer series has a gentle refreshing quality and is brewed in the tradition of a classic German gose, with sea salt, coriander and a tart element. It contains 125 calories and 4 percent ABV. This beer series offers an excellent range of fruit flavors in Jammer, Citrus, Ruby, Berry and Tropical beer.

Allagash White

This Belgian-style wheat beer is brewed with oats, malted wheat and raw wheat for a hazy white look. Allagash White is spiced with a special blend of coriander and Curacao orange peel. Both complex and refreshing, this lemon-colored version has soft, small, white bubbles that almost dissipate quickly. It has distinct Belgian yeast spice notes, with an Italian lemony fragrance.

Miller High Life

Miller High Life is a classic lager that is known for its consistently crisp, smooth taste and iconic clear-glass bottle. It is an ideal beer for hanging out at the beach or drinking at the end of a long day. Called the ‘Champagne of Beers,’ it has a nice malt and noble hop balance. It is brewed with a proprietary blend of malted barley, Galena hops from the Pacific Northwest and Miller yeast.