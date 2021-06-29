Must-watch movies on Netflix this July

Netflix keeps bringing new content every month to keep its subscribers entertained. With a large number of new releases coming out in July, Netflix is determined to ensure that you get your money’s worth. Alongside brand new titles, the streaming service will also offer a few certified cult classics such as Twilight and the Karate Kid movie series and other celebrated titles.

While new original Netflix shows are a big hit, movie releases on Netflix have raised the entertainment bar quite high in the past couple of months. Here are the new Netflix movies coming out in July that you must watch for an amusing summer.

Fear Street Trilogy

The Fear Street trilogy follows three generations of Shadyside stories as it unravels horror and mystery throughout the century. Based on R.L. Stine’s books, the story begins in 1666 when a witch hunt leads to deadly consequences for the centuries to come, leading up to 1978 and 1994 where two different groups of teens try to put an end to the town’s curse. The three movies – Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666, will be released on July 2, July 9 and July 16, respectively.

A Classic Horror Story

A Classic Horror Story is an Italian horror film, which is releasing worldwide by Netflix on July 14. The gruesome suspense film follows five people traveling by a camper and crash into a tree in Southern Italy. When they recover from the crash, the road is gone, they are trapped in the woods and a wooden house in a clearing, which belongs to a scary cult. The group must fight desperately to get out alive.

The Guide to the Perfect Family

The recently acquired dramedy The Guide to the Perfect Family is a French film that will start streaming on Netflix from July 14. The movie explores the pitfalls of over-parenting that are born from the discomfort of the parents as they watch their children getting hurt, fail or make mistakes. It is an amusing take on a few parents as they attempt to micromanage their kids’ lives, unnecessarily pressuring the young ones.

Gunpowder Milkshake

Gunpowder Milkshake, starring Karen Gillan and Lena Headey, is an action thriller that will be making a killer entrance on Netflix on July 14. It is set to be one of the most exciting movies of the month. Revolving around a sisterhood of assassins fighting back against the system while saving an innocent 8-year-old girl from a gang, the movie is guaranteed to leave a mark. The movie also stars Carla Gugino, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Paul Giamatti.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

After giving indulging Tales of Arcadia, Guillermo Del Toro has united the heroes of Arcadia for one last adventure this summer. The TV franchise Trollhunters began in 2016 with Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, which made three incredible seasons on Netflix, expanding into other series 3Below: Tales of Arcadia and Wizards: Tales of Arcadia. Releasing on July 21, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans is the final adventure for the characters of these three shows as the world becomes endangered by the rising of new threats.

The Last Letter to Your Lover

Based on the novel by JoJo Moyes, The Last Letter to Your Lover is a romantic drama, slated for release on July 23. Starring Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn and Ncuti Gatwa, the movie follows a pair of entwined stories set in the present and past. When Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones), an ambitious journalist discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965, she determines to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair.