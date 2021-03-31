These are the finest whiskies to try in 2021

While there is no generality of what is best for everyone, there are certain ways to determine the best for every taste. Like many other things, there is wide range of whiskies for you to find your own personal best in there.

To help you figure out your favorite kind of whiskey, we have listed five best whiskies that represent the finest members in the brown-liquor category. Each one of the entries is rich with diverse flavors and belongs to the high-end whiskies in the distilling world.

The Macallan Triple Cask Matured 18

The Macallan Triple Cask Matured is seasoned single malt with orange, velvety cocoa and wood spice flavors. Formerly known as Fine Oak 18 Years Old, this malt is a blend of spirits aged in a trio of different oak casks – sherry-seasoned European oak, sherry-seasoned American oak and American ex-bourbon barrels. Triple Cask Matured 18 is exceedingly smooth, elegant and adorned with disparate tastes in a perfect harmony.

Barrell Cask-Strength Blend

Barrell Cask-Strength Blend is a brilliant drink with appealing spicy notes of cinnamon, cardamom and ginger, with fruitiness of cherry and grapefruit infused with the warmth of oak. It offers a dense palate with rich flavors of chocolate-coated raspberries, cooked cherries, honeyed almonds, licorice, and black tea. This excellent blend reminds of the taste of molasses and chocolate cream pie with floral hints and a neat balance of ingredients.

George Dickel Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey

George Dickel single barrel Tennessee whiskey is infused with corn and peanuts, with sweetness of brown-sugar oatmeal and maple candy. It consists essences of orange peel, Luxardo cherry appear, cinnamon, dried ginger, grape jelly, and chocolaty oak to create a chewy and full-bodied palate. The brand offers one of the finest un-aged whiskey selections with its 12 variants.

Pinhook Bohemian Bourbon

Pinhook Bohemian Bourbon consists of corn, rye, and malted barley. It has intoxicating notes of young oak, vanilla, baking spice, clove and butterscotch. This American whiskey has an inherent sweetness and woodsy hints to provide seasonal taste notes such as pear, roasted nuts, and dried citrus, and its finish leaves a hint of spice and a well-calibrated burn.

Aberlour A’Bunadh

Aberlour A’Bunadh has been matured in Spanish Oloroso sherry butts, creating intense sherried hints in every drop of the drink. Bottled at cask strength, it offers mixed spices, praline and citrus zest to heighten the smell, while a bunch of fruity flavors spiked with ginger and dark chocolate appeal the taste palate. This full-bodied drink is created one batch at a time and developed in first-fill sherry barrels.