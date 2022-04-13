Finest places in Europe for pampered summer vacation with family

Home to vivacious cultures, astonishing monuments, and diverse landscapes, Europe offers plenty of ideal destinations where you can vacation in summers with the entire family. With fantastic weather, these destinations have luxury hotels, serene spa escapes, and numerous attractions that appeal to both adults and kids.

With so many options out there, picking the final destination for your family holiday can be a bit daunting. To help narrow down the search radius, we have listed a handful of the most beautiful European destinations that are perfect for quiet family time while splashing in the blue waters to ward off the summer heat.

Dalmatia, Croatia

Dalmatia is one of the most beautiful regions of Croatia with breathtaking landscapes, mesmerizing lakes, and lavish lodgings. The town of Dubrovnik on Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast may be the most famous after its role in the popular Game of Thrones series, but there are many towns in the region with clear blue water, centuries-old walls and cathedrals, and a pleasant Mediterranean climate. Your entire family can enjoy a mix of beaches, historical-cultural heritage, and sumptuous food offered by both the mainland towns and the islands of the Dalmatian Coast.

Peloponnese, Greece

The Peloponnese is located on the southern side of the country and is the most popular region of the Greek mainland. Geographically shaped like a plane tree leaf, it is home to many famous archaeological sites, stunning beaches, castles, and ski centers. Overlooking the cerulean Ionian Sea, this place is a perfect spot to explore with family. You can enjoy ancient wonders, lush landscapes, and diverse wines made with exquisite local varieties. The fantastic array of activities also includes yachting, PADI diving, mountain biking, and climbing.

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona is one of the most family-friendly places in Europe. The bustling and booming Spanish city offers a sunny climate, lively beaches, breathtaking parks, astounding historical and modern architecture, and delectable food. And you can be sure that your kids will enjoy the city as much as you do. You can visit Antoni Gaudi’s unfinished architectural marvel La Sagrada Familia or the Port Aventura theme park for fun-filled family time. There are many luxury hotels and resorts for a comfortable stay. The rich cultural, historical and gastronomical heritage of the city will make your summer wonderful.

Isle of Skye, Scotland

With absolutely pleasant weather and magnificent landscapes, the Isle of Skye is the perfect destination to spend your summers in Europe. The second-largest island in Scotland, it features majestic mountains, high-rising cliffs, medieval castles, and Instagrammable fishing villages. It has an indented coastline of peninsulas and narrow lochs. You can explore the wilderness with your kids, or go fishing, hiking, or on a boat ride. The rich cultural and historical heritage of this destination will mesmerize you while you enjoy a quiet summer vacation. You can also find castle stays.

Brittany, France

While Paris is beautiful, it can be pretty jam-packed with vacationers. Brittany, on the other hand, is still an underappreciated gem and is worth a visit. You can spend your summer vacation in one of the most beautiful regions of France. It offers gorgeous beaches, mouthwatering food, and historical sites. Banodet and Saint-Malo are the two of the most popular sites in Brittany. The destination has several lavish accommodations for a comfortable family holiday. You can enjoy the Pink Granite Coast with its unusual, blush-hued sand and rocks.