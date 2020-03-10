First look at Nike Adapt LE 01 scheduled to release later this month

Nike introduced us to the future of footwear with the release of Adapt BB 2.0 (BB stands for basketball) – a shoe that comes to life the moment you step into it. Taking a leap further, Nike could launch the Adapt LE 01 later this month.

Next up in the novel line of self-lacing shoes, Adapt LE 01 is driven by the same mindset as its predecessors – pedigree of the revolutionary Air Mag. Yes, the kicks that looked so much from “Back to the Future Part II.”

Sleek styling continues

Striving to maintain the sleek style of the existing BB series; Adapt LE 01 will deliver the same consistent and customized fit. It will feature a single-piece technologically advanced light gray neoprene construction to provide the pair more stability and enhance flexibility through varying temperatures.

For the apparent details; this new model has a firm foxing and a protruding heel counter. The outer rubber sole all the way to the heel is done in a bright orange hue, with a ribbon of the same color around the heel counter, which also wears the Nike branding. The midsole conceals the tech that powers the self-lacing mechanism.

Pricing and release

There is no word on the release date or pricing of the Adapt LE 01 from Nike yet. This first look of the self-lacing sneaker was released by Yankee Kicks through an Instagram post.

Rumors have it that Nike’s new tech-driven pair could be released at the Air Max Day scheduled for March 26. For more details on when it is officially launched, stay tuned to DLMag.