Nike Space Hippie collection is ‘green’ with a very low carbon footprint

It really is time to go green. That’s the vibe now we’re getting from Nike. Recently, the top sports shoe brand has been introducing new pairs and designs that feature eco-friendly design and materials.

The last one just announced is the Nike VaporMax 2020 designed for Team USA for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. We know more will be introduced as the world moves to sustainability.

Manufacturing shoes require many raw materials but in this day and age, there is a move to be smarter and be eco-friendlier. Sustainability is the way to go and you can do that with recycled materials. Of course, a lot of studies, research, and development go into design and production. You can’t just use all the “green” things you can find to fight climate change but you can see how Nike did it.

Nike Going Friendlier with the Environment

In focus now is the Space Hippe shoe series from Nike. The pair is said to offer the lowest carbon footprint so far from the company. It boasts of recycled materials so you can say the shoes are very friendly to the environment.

Nike’s new Space Hippie is described as an exploratory footwear collection. It’s a first of its kind using whatever “space junk” Nike has. The company really used scrap materials to come up with the parts, as well as, packaging. This line is said to be a very bold step to “reimagine solutions to critical environmental problems”.

Space Hippie Experiment Has Potential to Go Big

Nike Chief Design Officer John Hoke has this to say, “Space Hippie product presents itself as an artifact from the future. It’s avant-garde; it’s rebelliously optimistic.” He added, “Space Hippie is also an idea. It is about figuring out how to make the most with the least material, the least energy, and the least carbon.”

Nike has not forgotten the aesthetics, tech, and design of the shoes. The designers simply added the idea of dealing with waste and incorporating such materials as much as possible.

To give you an idea, Nike has incorporated different recycled materials from waste yarn to plastic water bottles, T-shirt scraps, old ZoomX foam, Nike foams, and other rubber. The result shows colorful Nike Grind granules that are pleasing to the eyes.

Nike will sell the Space Hippie 01, 02, 03 and 04 later this spring. Nike members can get a pair online or from SNKRS and SNEAKERS, select retailers, and Nike House of Innovation flagship stores.