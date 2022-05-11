First NFT PPV: Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore in the ‘Skies of Dubai’

After reddening Logan Paul’s face in an exhibition bout last year and smacking the Octagon star ‘The Notorious’ Corner McGregor four and a half years back, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Jr. is gunning for a new face-off. This time around, the undefeated boxing icon would be dancing with the ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore under the skies of Dubai.

Global Titans will bring the world’s first NFT Pay-Per-View sports event live. The million dollar exhibition fight will take place on a helipad of the Burj Al Arab, Dubai’s most luxurious hotel. Scheduled to take place on 14 May 2022, only twenty guests will have the opportunity to witness the spectacle live.

What’s more remarkable about the event is the fact the online tickets for the fight are only available as sports NFT and currently cost 65 Ethereum, which is close to $185,361 as reported by The Sun. Both boxers will be exchanging punches 700ft above sea level and are rumored to receive a heavy paycheck after the fight, though the amount is not disclosed yet.

What to expect

‘TBE’ is 45-years old and 50-0 undefeated in his professional boxing career while Don Moore is 18-0-1 and hasn’t been fisting since 2016 when he last boxed in the squared circle. With eight rounds on the clock, you should expect a frenzy between the former sparring partners and we could possibly see an equation of ‘Good Friends, Better Enemies’ come alive. It is to be noted that Don Moore was trained by Mayweather’s Uncle, Roger Mayweather, and is familiar with his defensive style of play.

Though, it is highly unlikely that we will have a winner by the end of the day. Considering previous exhibition bouts of Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul that ended in a draw, the battle with Moore is expected to meet the same fate. However, if there is a possible knockout between the rounds, we might have a hand raised.

Other fixtures to look out for

The event is being billed as ‘The Showcase in the Skies of Dubai’, however, this is not the first sporting event to take place here. Back in 2005, Roger Federer and Andre Agassi played a tennis game on the helipad some 1053ft above the ground.

Apart from the Mayweather vs Dan Moore main event, the event will also feature three other matches. UFC legend Anderson Silva will fight another exhibition match with Bruno Machado while we have a championship bout between Delfine Persoon and Elhem Mekhaled for the WBC super-featherweight title. The final bout would involve Adou Jack and Hany Atiyo.