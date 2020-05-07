Best Shows to Watch on Netflix in May

As you are spending a lot more time indoors, keeping yourself entertained may be getting difficult now. If you are looking toward Netflix for entertainment, rest assured, it is not going to disappoint.

Netflix brings new shows every month and May has so much to offer with hotly anticipated premieres. Many new shows are coming to the streaming service along with new seasons of some existing shows. Read on to know a few exciting ones to catch this month.

Space Force, Season 1 (available May 29)

Co-created by “The Office” creator Greg Daniels and “The Office” star Steve Carell, this half-hour original series is a “new kind of workplace comedy” by Netflix. Starring Carell, Ben Schwartz, and Lisa Kudrow presenting a workday drudgery, with far more glamour than the paper game.

There are plenty of reasons to watch this show, but Lisa Kudrow is reason enough by herself to convince you about the brilliance of “Space Force.”

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (available May 12)

Whether you followed “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” during its four-run or not, it has brought a bonus twist with an interactive Kimmy special. Kimmy seems to be getting married to Daniel Radcliff’s character, but first she has to foil the Reverend’s evil plot.

Hollywood, Season 1 (now streaming)

Set in post-WWII Tinseltown, “Hollywood” tracks the rise of burgeoning actors, writers, and directors and the fall of the old studio system that oppressed many of them. Featuring David Corenswet and Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood” puts the spotlight on aspiring actors and filmmakers who will do almost anything to make their showbiz dreams come true.

Dead to Me, Season 2 (available May 8)

Starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as two grieving women who bond during therapy. This comedy-thriller tracks a friendship forged under very unusual circumstances. However, one keeps a dark secret causing a disturbing plot twist, while other has hidden mystery of her husband’s death and secret life.

Stargirl, Season 1 (available May 18)

The series follows Courtney Whitmore, portrayed by Brec Bassinger, who discovers the cosmic staff and becomes the inspiration for a generation of superheroes who become the Justice Society of America.

New seasons of “The 100” and “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” will also be available on Netflix in May.