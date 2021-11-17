First Patek Philippe ‘Nautilus’ NFT goes under the hammer this week

Patek Philippe Nautilus is one of the most sought-after timepieces in the collectors’ circle. Since it’s not easy to get hands on a Nautilus in the real world, fans now have a chance to attain one in digital form.

SM-ART, an NFT marketplace is placing the first Patek Philippe NFT under the hammer. The three-day auction for the Nautilus NFT will start on November 18.

The digital take

The NFT of the Patek Philippe Nautilus is created in collaboration with a private collector based out of Middle East. The collector owns one of these models and wanted to create an NFT for his Nautilus watch.

Danny Sangha, co-founder SM-ART, says the marketplace was quick to honor the request and has therefore based the NFT on the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A-010, which by all aspects is a very interesting model in the watchmaker’s portfolio and a fitting example to be the first first-ever Patek Phillippe NFT.

Ownership

Nautilus was first launched in 1976 and was discontinued 40 years hence in 2006. The sports watch still remains an apple of every watch connoisseur’s eye. The NFT Nautilus is a 40mm stainless steel watch with a blue dial. The watch will be offered on auction for enthusiasts to own a portion of the coveted watch through the SM-ART.

The digital asset is definitely going to be a new beginning for Patek Philippe as the iconic watch NFT will mark the brand’s entry into the metaverse. SM-ART will invite bids for three days during the auction and the winner will reportedly receive access to a fraction of the physical Nautilus ahead of other investors.