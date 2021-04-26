Fitness-focused Montblanc Summit Lite features recycled aluminum case

If there is a growing demand for rugged smartwatches, there is also a horological tide that is flowing toward a green revolution. Placed somewhere in between, with a luxury bent for the fitness conscious, Montblanc has just introduced a new member to its Summit smartwatches.

Following the successes of Summit and Summit2, the Summit Lite is not as exclusive as the previous two iterations but has a design and prowess that distinguishes it anyhow.

The summit Lite

The new smartwatch from Montblanc comes with the efficacy of a fitness tracker and the design of a chic round dialed watch. Featuring a recycled aluminum and stainless steel case, the Summit Lite – name derived from its lightweight construction – can be worn to the gym, for a run and even to the office.

This is a 43mm case smartwatch. It comes in two colors – matte black and matte silver and underneath the 1.19-inch AMOLED display protected with Gorilla Glass the watch Google’s Wear OS, which makes it compatible with both Android and iOS ecosystem.

Notable features

The watch comes with an updated heart rate and GPS, which sets it a tad higher in the collection and its aluminum and steel body is complemented by a rubber and fabric strap.

The watch includes a fitness app suite with presets for sleep tracking, stress and body energy monitoring, and a cardio coach. For its elite construction and Montblanc branding, the Summit Lite is priced at $860.