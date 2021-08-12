OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition could be on its way

OnePlus has been trying different watch variants since the launch of its first smartwatch in March this year. The highly appreciated cobalt edition of the OnePlus Watch is passed on as a premium offering, and now doors are flung open for some Potter magic.

J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter is a global favorite. To tap on the fan base, the Chinese OEM is supposedly working on the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition, which could likely launch in the “coming weeks.”

A new tactic

OnePlus Watch hasn’t struck a chord with customers like it would have wanted. In the process to give fans more than the basic watch, the Chinese smartphone maker is teasing a possible launch of a Harry Potter edition of its smartwatch.

Supposed to come with the eminent features of the standard OnePlus Watch, this model was hinted at the OP Watch launch. Details of the Harry Potter edition were also identified in the teardown of the OnePlus Health app APK.

Watch faces and details

Reports suggest despite the basic antics of the original, this new exclusive model will arrive with special Harry Potter watch faces. According to 91Mobiles, the limited edition watch will feature six watch faces including “Hogwarts, Hogwarts Seal, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw.”

There is no official word from OnePlus as to when the Harry Potter edition can be expected, but there are rumors that indicate this watch will launch first in India. Considering the worldwide popularity of the franchise and the humungous fan base, we presume a global rollout of OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition is well on the cards.