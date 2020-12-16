Five best air purifiers for clean air inside the house

Clean air has always been a necessity for healthy and disease-free life; and if the last few months have taught us anything, it’s that the hygiene of the air indoors is as much necessary as outdoors. Experts believe that the air in enclosed spaces such as homes, shops and restaurants, can be more polluted than the air outdoors.

Good ventilation is the only solution to freshen up the air inside your house, but the safest bet would be to invest in a good air purifier. A good air purifier can make a huge difference in indoor air quality. Air purifiers come in various shapes and sizes, therefore it can be difficult to select one that caters to your needs. To help you choose the best air purifier, we have rounded up the five best air purifiers you can buy right now.

Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier

This air purifier from Coway claims to cover up to 1,560 square feet, making it a brilliant option to use in bigger spaces, such as a rooms or even an entire apartment. It cleans the air twice in an hour and reduces 99.97 percent of particles in the air, including pollen, pollutants and other allergens. With its smart mode feature, Airmega automatically adapts to its surroundings by adjusting fan speeds based on the room’s air quality, while its bright LED ring signifies the air quality.

Honeywell Hepa Air Purifier

Hepa air purifier is suitable for large rooms; it helps capture up to 99.97 percent of airborne particles and certain germs and odors as well. Its pre-filter HRF-AP1 and True HEPA filter HRF-R3 removes allergens from the air to help you breathe easier. This air purifier filters and circulates air up to 5 times an hour. For best cleaning performance, you must replace the filters once a year.

Medify MA-15 Air Purifier

Aiming to reduce air pollution indoors, Medify air purifier comes with a three-stage filtration system, which consists of three filters: a pre-filter, carbon filter, and an H13 HEPA filter. It captures large particles including dust, lint, pet fur, and dander. Moreover, the H13 HEPA filter performs more efficiently than the True HEPA and provides you fresh and clean air inside your house.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS

The Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS is a smartphone-connected air purifier, which consists of a pre-filter, activated carbon, and True HEPA for extra protection from pollutants. It has a color LED air quality indicator, multiple fan speeds, and an auto mode that regulates its functioning based on the air quality of a room. Additionally, the device is also compatible with the Alexa smart assistant and can remove over 90 percent of airborne particles, germs, and odors from a room.

GermGuardian Pluggable Air Purifier

The pluggable air purifier and sanitizer from GermGuardian offers cleaner air and helps eliminating airborne germs, particles, and odors caused by bacteria, pets, and cooking vapors. This air purifier is appropriate for small spaces, such as the kitchen, litter box room, bathroom, or children’s room. Its UV-C light kills the airborne viruses and works with Titanium Dioxide to lessen dangerous organic compounds in the air.