If you want to make some memories, add some tequila. The famous saying calls abode all amigos to celebrate a short of tequila.

Tequila is a distilled alcoholic beverage made from the Blue Agave plant, the town of Santiago -de-Tequila in Jalisco, Mexico is the birthplace of this popular drink. While tequila is an essential ingredient in a variety of famous cocktails, it’s usually served neat in its homeland, however, served as a shot with salt and lemon worldwide.

From clear silver to gold the colors of tequila indicates how aged the drink is. Here are five excellent tequilas to feel the Mexican tickle on your taste buds.

Casa Dragones Joven

With its silky and sleek texture on the palate, the Casa Dragones is premium tequila handcrafted in small batches. The drink is a gentle blend of Blue Agave silver and extra aged tequila, which structure its ‘Joven’ character. It has a floral and citrus aroma to taste smooth with a subtle note of pear. This tequila is ideal to sip or customize with food.

El Tesoro Paradiso

This superior quality sprit is aged for five years in French oak Cognac barrels, to shape its rich gold color and the Anejo or Vintage tequila character. Keeping the Agave flavors intact, El Tesoro’s Paradiso has a tropical influence with sweet blend of butterscotch and herds. The hint of smoke and oak add to its warm earthy feel. This carefully crafted tequila is best on all occasions and celebrations.

Jose Cuervo Reserva De La Familia

Each bottle is crafted from one fully matured seven to twelve-year-old Blue Agave plant. Reserva De La Familia sets its class by being had picked form the famous Cuervo family’s private collection. To gain the extra Anejo or vintage profile, the spirit is aged in oak barrels for a minimum of three years and blended with three-decade-old tequilas.

With the aroma of olives and apples, the drink presents a melody of nutty, cinnamon, and vanilla flavors on the palate. Every bottle is hand-numbered, dated, and sealed with a wax stamp and the packaging is designed by Mexican artists. This premium tequila really deserves a celebratory shot.

Clase Azul Reposado

Made by slow-cooked Blue Agave on a traditional stone oven, Clase Azul is quality tequila that comes in a unique handcrafted ceramic bottle. Post distilling, the tequila is aged 8 months in an oak barrel to build up its Reposado. Its flavors include apple cider, jasmine, cinnamon, and honey. Melodiously striking spicy and caramel notes in every sip – the drink is ready on its own or to be cocktailed.

Don Julio 1942 Tequila

This handcrafted spirit is a tribute to Julio González’s first year of making tequila. Created in small batches from Blue Agave, the drink is aged minimum of two and a half years to allow the Anejo or vintage taste profile.

This luxury tequila comes with a hint of chocolate and caramel that celebrates the warmth of oak and vanilla on taste buds. While the spirit is being used in many cocktails around the world, to experience 1942 Tequila’s signature taste, the drink can be served neat or on the rocks.

Interesting fact

Similar to tequila, there is another famous alcoholic beverages made from a variety of Agave plants in Mexico, called ‘Mezcal’. The major difference between tequila and mezcal is that tequila is only made from the Blue Agave plant.

So whether you are a cocktail lover or you like it neat, adding the Mexican flavors tequila makes memories to be cherished.