The Last Days of American Crime rated “zero” on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix’s new action thriller “The Last Days of American Crime” has failed to impress critics and audiences alike on Rotten Tomatoes. The adaptation of Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini’s Radical Publishing-turned-Image Comics series has received zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Olivier Megaton, the movie is based on a 2009 graphic novel by the same name. Although it is a rare occurring, Édgar Ramírez starrer movie has received terrible reviews from just about every film critic.

The terrible reviews

“Yet another insipidly sleazy, lizard-brain shoot-’em-up that through its very dullness demonstrates how rote such ghastly fare has become in our culture,” New York Magazine’s Vulture noted.

“This is not good action cinema. This is not even good alligator-brain cinema,” Rolling Stone declared.

IndieWire reports, “A braindead slog that shambles forward like the zombified husk of the heist movie it wants to be, the last days of American crime is a death march of clichés that offers nothing to look at and even less to consider.”

Peter Debruge in Variety writes, “It’s an offensive eyesore in which looting and anarchy are treated as window dressing, law and order come in the find of mind control, and police brutality is so pervasive as to warrant a trigger warning.”

The movie

Directed by Olivier Megaton from a script by Karl Gajdusek, The Last Days of American Crime also stars Michael C. Pitt, Anna Brewster, Patrick Bergin and Sharlto Copley. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

In the film, as an ultimate response to crime and terrorism, the US government plans to broadcast a signal that will make it impossible for just about anyone to commit illegal acts consciously. Just before the signal goes off, Graham Bricke (played by Édgar Ramírez) teams up with Kevin Cash and Shelby Dupree to commit the biggest planned heist.