Nike Mamba Forever tribute honors Kobe Bryant as family man and hero

By now, and especially if you are a real fan of basketball and Kobe Bryant, you have probably seen all available tribute on the web and TV. YouTube is always a good source and we won’t tease you if you’ve cried your heart out. We feel for all the Mamba fans in the world who felt left alone by the basketball player who met his death last January 26, 2020.

The last week of January felt hard and heavy not only for the whole Bryant family who lost their father and daughter/sister but also for all the fans. NBA Champ Kobe Brant died in a helicopter crash together with her 13-year daughter Gianna Bryant together with several others. They were on their way to a teen basketball camp where Kobe’s daughter would be participating.

A Month Full of Tributes

It’s been a month since the world woke up to the news of the accident. Kobe left a wife and three other daughters. Fans from all over the world have been paying tribute since then. A recent memorial tops everything as Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, paid an emotional eulogy. Other big athletes like Michael Jordan also paid tribute.

Nike has also posted a tribute video to remember the late Kobe Bryant. The short 2-minute video had everything to remind the world who Byrant was especially in the world of basketball.

Mamba Forever

“Mamba Forever”. You’ve heard of these two words over and over. Nike used the title for a very simple and minimalist video highlighting Kobe Bryant’s career.

Watch the video below:

It is one simple but very heartfelt video. Kobe Bryant was a member of the Nike family so he won’t be forgotten. With all the Kobe Byrant x Nike shoes in the world, the Black Mamba’s spirit lives on.

Bryant was more than just a basketball champion. He was a father. He was a husband. He was a coach, a role model—a hero for this generation.