Five useful cast iron skillets you need in your kitchen

Be it professional chefs or home cooks, when it comes to essential additions to any kitchen, cast iron skillets come as a favorite material. Cast iron skillets are ideal for searing meat, making breakfast and crafting a deep-dish pizza.

However, with plenty of options to choose from, it is likely to get confused while finding the best cast iron skillet for your kitchen and cooking style. Therefore, we have listed five useful cast iron skillets that you need in your kitchen.

Lodge classic cast iron skillet

Lodge provides full line of American-made cast iron cookware, this classic 10.25-inch cast iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100 percent natural vegetable oil. It features a long handle and an assist handle on the opposite side for better control while cooking. Affordable and fine quality, this skillet can be used to sear, sauté, bake, braise, fry or grill.

Utopia kitchen cast iron skillet

Utopia Kitchen’s 12.5-inch cast iron skillet is suitable for cooking a variety of dishes, including steaks, Paninis, vegetables and pretty much everything. The impeccably sized dish allows plenty of food to be cooked at a time. It is well-suited for oven, stove, grill or even cooking over a campfire. This cast iron skillet is also pre-seasoned with soy-based oil.

Staub double handle fry pan

This 16.22 x 13.86 x 2.36 inches Staub fry pan can roast a turkey for your Thanksgiving dinner. Offering steady and even heat distribution, it beautifully browns the food, be it chicken breasts, potatoes, or bacon. The low and curved frame of the pan makes it easy to flip the food. With excellent durability, it is ideal for day-to-day use in home kitchens and restaurants as well.

Le Creuset Evo round skillet

The Le Creuset Evo Round Skillet is perfect for health-conscious people as it requires very little oil. The large loop helper handle makes it easy to get a firm grip, and it features an extra-large hole for hanging the pan. Moreover, both sides of the skillet have pouring spouts for easy pouring of sauces and oils.

Victoria pre-seasoned cast iron skillet

This 12-inches large cast iron skillet from Victoria comes with a long and curved handle to help get a better grip while handling the pot. It is suitable for cooking in induction, campfire, grill, and oven. It comes with 100-percent non-GMO flaxseed oil seasoned coating. This multi-use pot can simply be used for serving, cooking, baking, and grilling.