Arnold & Son Perpetual Moon Obsidian rolls out with largest moon phase complication

Moon is a celestial body that fascinates most of us. If you’re amid those who enjoy tracking phases of the moon – a moon phase watch is an excellent accessory to own.

Moon phase watches are found dime a dozen, but there was scope for a watch that would bring a distinctive take to the complication. Making a sudden inroad, Arnold & Son – Swiss brand with British roots has launched the Perpetual Moon Obsidian, which showcases the largest moon you can wear on the wrist.

The first look

Other than the major distinction – the size of the moon phase complication, the Perpetual Moon Obsidian also stands out for the use of golden obsidian – a rare material used in watchmaking.

The watch comes in 42mm red gold case and is offered in a very limited quantity. You will have to act fast to own one of these Arnold & Son watches limited to just 28 pieces. The timepieces is adorned with a rarely seen golden obsidian dial, with subtle opening where moon disc resides – and allows you to admire the changing faces of the moon.

The obsidian on the dial of the Perpetual Moon Obsidian is sourced from Mexico, and its bronze tinge is accentuated by the rhodium-plated moon, and perfectly polished hands, and white gold hour markers.

Movement and other details

The Perpetual Moon Obsidian is powered by in-house hand-wound caliber A&S1512. Manufactured in Arnold & Son facility in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, it offers 90-hour power reserve and per company claims allows 122 years of accuracy to the lunar cycle of the watch.

The interesting limited edition Arnold & Son Perpetual Moon Obsidian comes paired with a blue alligator leather strap with silver topstitching. The price of the watch is not released yet; we are not expecting it to be affordable. What do you think?