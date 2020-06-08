Four private villas to rent for luxury escape

Renting a villa will be in trend now more than ever. People will need to limit the number of people they come in contact with while traveling in the coronavirus era. Private villas are thus going to be higher in demand owing to their benefits of safety and seclusion.

Some of the classiest villas around the world can provide you a luxury escape with aspirational style. Following are a few private villas you can rent when you plan to travel as the lockdowns ease around the world.

Euphoria Retreat, Greece

Greece has become one of the first countries to announce plans to allow tourists in the country. The Euphoria Retreat with its six bookable bedrooms is ready to welcome guests who can enjoy spa time with family and small group of friends. A room can be booked individually or all the rooms of the villa can be book together. The 1830 Leoncini Mansion at the resort with its original wood beams and stone walls blends beautifully with the surrounding of the base of Mt. Taygetus and the ancient forest on the Peloponnesian peninsula.

Villa Manzu, Costa Rica

Located on clifftop, this 30,000 square feet luxury villa at the top of Peninsula Papagayo lodges up to 22 people and provides all luxury amenities, including a private chef, an adventure concierge, use of vehicles and drivers. The villa has a full-service spa, two heated pools, a yoga platform and a private beach for the guests to enjoy during their stay.

Les Moutons, Provence, France

The traditional Provence farmhouse has been newly refurbished into a superb luxury villa. Les Moutons is a classy start to explore the French countryside with its five bedrooms, gorgeous design, and a private infinity pool. The rural haven is easily accessible from Avignon, just a 35-minute drive from the airport or 45 minutes from the train station. The Grand Massif des Alpilles Mountains can be seen in the distance.

Templeton House, London

Newly renovated, Templeton House is an 8-bedroom historic mansion located in South West London. The manor is set within its own 3 acres of handsomely landscaped gardens, and is equipped with a variety of private amenities for visitor’s personal enjoyment. It includes an amazing spa and 25-metre swimming pool, cinema, and tennis court. Complete with spacious living and dining areas, and dedicated staff; Templeton House provides an ideal getaway to relax in comfort and seclusion with the loved ones.