Franck Muller’s new luxury watch functions as Bitcoin wallet

Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Franck Muller has been ahead in the horological race complementing the cryptocurrency. Back in 2019, the marque launched the Vanguard Encrypto Collection timepieces that doubled as virtual wallets for Bitcoin.

Joining forces with Bitcoin, Franck Muller has yet again released a new horological genius in “Free the Money. Free the World.” The high-tech watch is made from titanium and can function as a cold storage wallet for Bitcoin cash.

Free the Money. Free the World

The new luxury timepiece is designed by Regal Assets’ Tyler Gallagher and Mate Tokay, co-founder Bitcoin.com. Done closely in collaboration with Franck Muller team, this is the first Bitcoin Cash (BCH) timepiece.

Presented in a spectacular and increasing robust DLC-coated brushed titanium casing, the 41mm black and green “Free the Money. Free the World” wristwatch comes as a two pieces “Deep Cold Storage” set. The dial has its own unique public address and comes with a sealed USB housing the private key. With its unfathomed before complication on a watch – the new Franck Muller lets the wearer check his Bitcoin balance and also read the time.

A hype already

The watch dial with QR code that is customizable with the bitcoin owner’s public key also features an eye-catching Bitcoin logo in the bang center. The watch with its enticing looks and compelling mechanism is already a hit with icons such as Young Thug, Kaash Paige, Cardi B who are among its early adaptors.

Powered by Caliber FM0800 automatic movement that provides 42 hours of power reserve, the watch weighs only 0.77 lbs and it is, as you’d expect, purchasable only with cryptocurrency. The watch is limited to only 500 pieces, it’s priced at EUR 9900 (approx. $12,100).