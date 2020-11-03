Nike x 3M Air Force 1 “Silver” features subtle details on classic white

Nike Air Force 1 has been an instant hit owing to its casual and clean design right since its inception. The silhouette, conceived primarily for the court is now a staple for everyday wear thanks to a range of new colorways and mid and high designs.

Amid all the color options, a pair of clean white AF 1 is a timeless Nike shoe that you can wear throughout the year. Now, this white colorway is in for a crisp makeover. Nike has teamed up with 3M for “Silver” iteration of the Air Force 1, which makes restrained alteration to the official white.

New take on the classic Air Force 1

In collaboration with 3M, Nike has come up with a reflective iteration of the popular Air Force 1 dominated by white upper overlaid with touches of silver and University Red.

The white leather upper of the Air Force 1 3M “Silver” is well complemented by its perforated toe box, while the woven red Nike tag on the tongue amplifies the appearance. The striking part of the shoe is a bold silver Swoosh woven using red thread on its borders and stamped throughout with 3M branding.

Additional details

Nike Air Force 1 3M “Silver” does include subtly updates to the key details but largely, the classic appearance of the predominantly white silhouette is retained. For finishing details, the Nike’s Air logo runs along the midsole and the heel counter.

Nike X 3M Air Force 1 is going up on sale on Asphalt Gold’s website starting November 5 for $115. No pre-orders are available, so you will have wait for another couple of days before you can get your feet into one of these pairs.