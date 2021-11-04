New Off-White Runner Sneakers offer some retro vibe

Off-White remains to be one of the hottest fashion brand’s today. Virgil Abloh has definitely done something good in the world that his designs are in demand. He won’t be noticed by Louis Vuitton if he’s not that talented.

A new pair from Virgil Abloh’s Off-White has just been introduced as part of the company’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The Off White Runner Sneaker follows the Arrow Runner from 2019 so it comes with the same retro style.

Off White Runner Sneakers 2021 Version

The signature Off-White style is present. Notice the shoe having a white mesh base topped by some gray suede. Some cream and light grey suede are found on other areas (rear and tongue).

The pair looks a bit aged with the panelled construction but that adds to the charm. There is the black arrow which we are assuming is also suede. The arrow on the upper points toward the embroidered Off-White text on the quarter of the rounded toe.

Off White Runner Sneaker Mixed Design

There is an embroidered “OFF 2013” placed on the medial side of both shoes. The tongue tab appears standard with debossed suede. The shoe laces are also light grey. Completing the look of the low top sneaker is the two-tone rubber sole unit in white and blue.





The Off White Runner Sneaker for Fall/Winter 2021 costs $823. The pair is now available online.