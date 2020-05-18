Frederique Constant unveils 2020 Yacht Timer Regatta Countdown

To the delight of yachting and regatta enthusiasts, Frederique Constant has unveiled a new edition of the Yacht Timer Regatta Countdown. The watch joins maison’s timepiece range, which was first introduced in 2019.

For the precision in countdown, the new watch has technical complications that have been popular with yachting and regattas fans and also boasts a stylish new look that’s going to look cool on the wrist of anyone who wants to keep the crucial 10 minutes as the yachts idle up.

The new look

The watch features a 42 mm polished stainless steel case with anthracite gray dial and guilloché decoration. The Yacht Timer Regatta Countdown complications use five round apertures spanning from 10 o’clock to 2 o’clock. These circles change color on push of a button at 1 o’clock between gray, white and orange – on interval of one minute – to indicate the 10 minutes before the start of a regatta.

The watch dial is embellished with thickish hour and minute hands and the appearance of the timepiece is enhanced by an orange-colored second hand. The watch is powered by an automatic FC-380 caliber movement that beats at a frequency of 28.800 vph. The watch has a 48-hour power reserve and is water-resistant up to 100 meters, so don’t bother if you have taken it through your yachting schedule.

Pricing and more

The 2020 Yacht Timer Regatta Countdown has an elegant, sporty look that is paired with a matching stainless steel strap which is fastened by a folding buckle. The watch also comes with a rubber strap, just in case steel band is not your type.

If you are into yachting and regattas, this gray dial countdown watch is recommended for you. The Yacht Timer Regatta Countdown is priced at €3,495 (approx. $3,800).