Nike PhantomVSN 2 now in Black-Bright Citrus colorway

We’ve always known this would happen but not this soon. The Nike Phantom VSN2 Football Boot design was introduced to the public only last month. It was ready to give an enhanced performance, thanks to the redesigned boot construction. Each shoe is sleeker too but is also more dynamic now.

The physics and science behind the pair are guaranteed to work but as you know, in this vain world, some fans will want new designs and colorways instead. The PhantomVSN is getting new colors that may remind you of lava with the black and citrus combination.

New Colors, Same Shoe Technology

The Black/Bright Citrus colors of the Nike PhantomVSN 2 With Skull & Crossbones are accentuated by some Metallic Silver. As a reference to Hypervenom, there is the orange skull and crossbones graphic on the rear.

The Nike Phantom VSN2 looks kick-ass in Black/Bright Citrus. The pair can literally kick ass but we don’t want you doing that. Nike has simply added texture in some areas of the boot for improved play.

Nike and Football’s Journey

The design may be familiar but it is the first pair from Nike Football’s Future DNA series. It’s also called the PhantomVSN 2 Future DNA Hypervenom just in case you’re having a hard time searching for a pair.

You can buy the PhantomVSN 2 Future DNA Hypervenom on Nike’s website. Let’s see if this pair is any better compared to the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Concept Football Boot.











Nike never fails when it comes to sports apparel or equipment. We just have to wait for more related announcements.