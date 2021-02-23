Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Screaming Orange getting ready for summer

After the Valentine’s Day Collection, here is Adidas getting ready for summer. Well, there is still the winter to tackle and spring to look forward to but when it comes to sneaker fashion, it’s always best to be ahead of the competition.

In sneakerdom, it is never too early to show off future colorways, iterations, and new drops. Adidas wants to introduce this pair of runners which can make eyes go blind. That’s an exaggeration but that’s the effect the “Screaming Orange” colorway may elicit.

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro returns with a new colorway

Runners may want to check this out. It’s ready for summer but we know a few who can rock the neon color combination anytime. It seems to be the trend right now as we have featured several pairs like the Nike React Live Barely Volt, NIke Air Max 90 Golf South Beach, Adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA Glow, and even the Nike GO FlyEase shoes with neon and bright colors.

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Screaming Orange follows the Dream Mile and Sunrise Bliss released last year. Adidas knows this silhouette sells so a new colorway is returning this year.

Screaming Orange Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Design

The “Screaming Orange” Adizero Adios Pro is lightweight, breathable, and flexible. This one comes with a Celermesh upper on top of a Lightstrike Pro foam midsole. The latter boasts a carbon heel plate, optimal cushioning, and carbon-infused rods.







The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro “Screaming Orange” will be available beginning March 1. You can get the pair for £170 ($240) via the Adidas webstore.