Ballaholic ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 180 released in Japan

ASICS is once again teaming up with another popular Japanese company. Ballaholic is a brand inspired from streetball. The collaboration brings a new version of the GEL-QUANTUM 180 which is one of ASICS popular silhouettes.

The Ballaholic ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 180 isn’t the first pair from the duo. They have already released a few pairs in the past. This new project though isn’t meant for the court. It’s mainly designed as a lifestyle model.

Ballaholic ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 180 Design

The pair shows colors that are very vivid. The main color is blue and is complemented well by the cream midsoles, forrest green accents, (heel/eyestays/tongue), white on some parts, and the yellow shoelaces. You will notice the blue tone on the heel, tongue, and the quarter of the shoes. The cream is also found on the quarter, collar, and toebox.

The famous Tiger stripe is set in dark gray. You will see a debossed yellow logo of Ballaholic on the mudguard and heel clip.

The midsole matches the upper with cream tone. As with any other ASICS GEL pair, this comes with a GEL heel and midfoot + FlyteFoam forefoot. The cushioning tech offers comfort ASICS fans have grown to love. It’s the same technology used on the PENSOLE x ASICS GEL-Miqrum Sneakers, ASICS GEL-Preleus, and the ASICS GEL-Nandi 360.







The Ballaholic x ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 180 is now available in Japan for about $150. The pair will be available in the US beginning March 24 frorm the official ASICS webstore.