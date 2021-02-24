Nike set to introduce Air Tuned Max “Dark Charcoal”: First images

Nike loves to delve deep into the archives to pull out some ravishing sneaker designs that are as relevant to date. Over the past one year or so, Nike has brought forth numerous retro-inspired makes that sneakerheads have really admired.

Now, after the success of the retro-treated Air Tuned Max “Midnight Navy” – the recreation of the original debuted in 1999 – Nike is all set to launch the Air Tuned Max “Dark Charcoal.”

Two-decade heritage revived

Nike has very recently introduced the first official pictures of the Air Tuned Max in the new 2021 makeover. The futuristic design is only a re-issue of the OG but that hasn’t stopped the Swoosh brand from experimenting.

The Nike Air Tune Max “Dark Charcoal, Celery, Saturn Red” is expectedly going to feature full length Tuned Air. Unlike the half-sphere inserts that cushioned the heel, this now can help reduce pressure not only in the heel but also increased cushioning means more pressure reduction and comfort in the forefoot.

Look, feel, and more

The Air Tuned Max is largely draped in Dark Charcoal color, which can be seen on the knitted base and the TPU molds around the lateral. The look of the shoe is enhanced by the Saturn Red hue that extends from the toe cap to the lateral and swaying back. Hints of green on the collar, knitted yellow Swoosh on the heel, and touches of bright yellow in the tongue complete the look.

The Air unit in the new iteration of the Air Tuned Max is clad in back. The shoe is scheduled to go on sale starting February 25 for $170.