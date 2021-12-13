Functional BMW M 1000 RR LEGO set for bikers who can’t get enough

BMW Motorrad has some impressive two-wheelers to be proud of. The homologation M 1000 RR powered by a 212 HP engine being one. This popular motorbike launched last year has only had 500 units made so far, making it one that’s highly valued in the biking community.

While it is highly unlikely, you’ll be able to get your hands on one – unless you are Keanu Reaves – there’s a second-best option to chase your M series bike dream. That’s because BMW Motorrad and LEGO Technic have collaborated to create an eerily cool scaled LEGO model of the jaw-dropping bike.

LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR

The finely detailed 1:5 scale model of the BMW M 1000 RR strikes on first look thanks to its ultra-realism. It is made from 1,920 individual LEGO pieces and measures just about 18 inches long and spans 10 inches tall.

It goes without saying, putting it together will be a meditative exercise on its own for bike enthusiasts. The realism here is unprecedented with functional individual parts – the 4-piston engine, dashboard with three optional displays, a three-speed gearbox and the rear swingarm suspension, for example.

That’s complemented by the surreal BMW branding, gold-colored drive chain made out of LEGO pieces, and the overall color scheme. Not to forget the paddock stand and the pit board which adds to the racing persona of the cool LEGO set.

The lead designer at LEGO group, Samuel Tacchi had a great time going into the intricate build of the original M 1000 RR to replicate this LEGO scale model. Understandably, the team at LEGO Technic are proud of this creation which apparently is the largest ever bike set from their camp.

This LEGO set will be up for grabs in the LEGO stores across the globe and from the official online portal from 1 January 2022. Other retailers will have it up on shelves on March 1, 2022 – so, you can have that option too in case it goes out of stock which is highly likely. It will cost $300, and a prop to show off on your garage shelf or in the living room.