G-Shock G-Steel GSTB100GC-1A arrives in black with gold accents

Casio has many celebrated G-Shock models and rugged watch lineups to its credit. One collection that has made a prominent place for itself under the brand umbrella is the G-Shock G-Steel lineup, to which the company is now adding another droll worth colorway.

Staying true to the brand’s standards of toughness and performance, the new G-Shock G-Steel GSTB100GC-1A in its refreshing black and gold colorway is a way forward for watch enthusiasts.

The looks and feel

The watch comes in a whopping 53.8mm stainless steel case with a full analog display. The dual-toned black watch with gold accents also feature scratch resistant IP (ion plated) bezel. The look of the black dial is enhanced with golden indexes, hands and touches of the hue on subdials.

The case again features golden screws, the pushers and crown are done in the same hue as well. The black and gold tuning is also visible on the lugs and even on the caseback.

Additional features

Akin to its counterparts, the G-Shock G-Steel GSTB100GC-1A is shockproof and comes with 200 meter water resistance. The GSTB100GC-1A is powered by in-house Module 5513 quartz movement. It is solar powered and also features Bluetooth to sync with your smartphone. On a full solar charge, the watch can last up to two years, which is simply remarkable.

The G-Shock G-Steel GSTB100GC-1A is now available. It comes paired with a resin strap and is priced at $420. It is available online through the G-Shock website.