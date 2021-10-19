G-Shock GMW-B5000TVA-1 Titanium Virtual Armor watch introduced

Casio’s G-Shock line is already known to be the most durable digital watch out there. A trustworthy name amid the military personal and the outdoorsy, G-Shock is now reaching out with a new model to consumers with a bent for pop culture. Inspired by the armors in the virtual world, G-Shock has revealed a titanium version of its all-metal GMWB5000.

The watch inherits the same square form factor but the G-Shock GMW-B5000TVA-1 Titanium Virtual Armor edition watch is starkly different from the standard models. This titanium version has a playful design with immense attention to its material and finish.

The unique casing

Achieved with the use of ultra-lightweight titanium as the chief construction material, the G-Shock GMW-B5000TVA-1 Titanium Virtual Armor features parts coated with diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating. The black ion-plated bezel is laser etched with specifics of the watch, which give it the impression of some sci-fi timepiece, which is distinct from the metal watches in the series it’s derived from.

Measuring 43.2mm x 49.3mm, the octagonal titanium case with grooved detailing adjacent to the four pushers is connected to the dimpled lugs, holes of which are made using laser boring. The distinctive design is highlighted with the grooves in between the lugs that provide a glimpse of the red resin used to cushion the innards.

Other details

The dial of the G-Shock GMW-B5000TVA-1 Titanium Virtual Armor isn’t much different from the base model. It has a recognizable LCD display but a slightly higher contrast for visibility. The highly durable, 200 meter water-resistant watch is powered by in-house Module 3459 quartz movement that offers up to two years of battery life on complete solar recharge.

The watch comes with all the recognizable G-Shock features including solar charging, multi-band 6 radio-controlled time, Bluetooth, LED backlight, world timer and perpetual calendar. Paired to a black DLC titanium single-link bracelet the G-Shock GMW-B5000TVA-1 Titanium Virtual Armor is priced at $1,650.