Adidas YEEZY Foam Runner Mineral Blue dropping soon

Say what you want about Kanye West and the Yeezy Foam Runner but the unique-looking shoes definitely have a market. The Yeezy line from Adidas has undoubtedly received a following and we believe there will still be new pairs on the horizon.

After the ADIDAS Yeezy 450 Cloud White, the Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 Sun, and the Adidas YEEZY BOOST V2 Black Red, here is the adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “Mineral Blue”. It’s similar to the Adidas Yeezy 451 from last year but it’s simply just a Foam Runner.

ADIDAS Yeezy Foam Runner VS Crocs

It’s just this—a Foam Runner. It doesn’t have any knit. It’s more like a pair of “sandals” with all the openings. Others say it’s a fancy pair of Crocs. If that’s the case, I’d prefer the Yeezy Foam Runner any day over Crocs.

The Yeezy Foam Runner was first released in “Sand” and “MXT Moon Gray”. This time, it’s now ready in “Mineral Blue”. With this release, we highly doubt it’s the last iteration.

ADIDAS Yeezy Foam Runner Design

The Adidas YEEZY Foam Runner Mineral Blue is the same lightweight slip-on. It’s made up of harvested algae and EVA, combined together to come up with a one-piece molded slip-on. The design is out of this world—something you’d probably wear in the future.

The YEEZY Foam Runner boasts a sculpted look. Those dynamic lines give offer a feeling of motion and smooth movement. Many people will scratch their heads upon seeing this but the pair is really something to remember. The shoes come with oval airflow holes. Obviously, those work as ventilation. The treaded sole allows a more confident and secure stride.

The Adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “Mineral Blue” will be available this coming May 29. Price is set at only $80. Check out select retail stores and YEEZY SUPPLY.