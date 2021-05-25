Garmin 43mm Descent Mk2S dive watch is stylish enough for everyday wear

Garmin has always been at the forefront of smartwatches. Now, the fitness watch company has launched a refined version of its new dive computer for underwater enthusiasts that will push performance to a whole new level.

A smaller, more wrist-worthy redesign of the Descent Mk2, the new Descent Mk2S diving watch was first seen sometime last week; it is now official and up for pre-order from Garmin.

The compact design

The Descent Mk2S has been shrunk down from the mammoth 51mm case on the Mk2 to only 43mm now. The case is made from fiber reinforced polymer and is now compact enough to bring multiple dive modes and new smart features to every wrist.

Allowing the user to choose from multiple dive modes for multiple and single gas dives, gauge, apnea, apnea hunt and closed-circuit rebreather; the watch has 100 meter water resistance. The 1.2-inch color LCD screen provides a clear view of the numerals in sunlight and the watch has built-in GPS and also pulse ox sensor to be able to tell oxygen saturation levels and heart rate of the user.

Additional features

The Descent Mk2S dive watch has customizable dive modes. It provides the option to store over 200 sting dive log in addition to being able to see the depth reached and map of entry and exist points. This can be accessed through the Garmin dive app.

The watch has sports apps for golfing, skiing and more and can also be used to measure your performance and track stats above water. You also use the Garmin Descent Mk2S for contactless payment, for on-wrist notification and to store and play music.

All this is backed up by a decent 7 day battery life. The diving watch comes in three color options light gold, mineral blue and grey. The Descent Mk2S will be available on a silicone band and is currently available for pre-order starting at $1,000.