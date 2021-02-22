These slip-on sneakers are versatile and stylish

Summer is closing in on us, it is time to say good bye to the warm winter boots and stock up the shoe racks with easy on and off and versatile slip-ons meant especially for everyday wear. These are easy to wear, they look athletic, and are very comfy.

Of course, there was a downside, these shoes weren’t the best for walking – not very cushiony on the heel – a reason they played second fiddle to sneakers and runners. But since the introduction of well-cushioned slip-ons from Skechers, adidas and the likes, these silhouettes have become a fad. If you’re catching up with the trend, here are some aesthetically appealing and comfortable pairs you can check out.

Lugz Clipper Sneaker

Canvas loafers are the most sought after slip-on shoes always. These fit snugly to the feet and look good with jeans, chino or a casual pajamas if you may. The Lugz clipper sneakers come in range of colors to choose from. Simple slip the fashionable canvas sneakers and it’s good to go wherever your day may take you. The breathable canvas upper is complemented by soft rubber sole which offers excellent traction.

Skechers Equalizer Double Play Slip-on

Skechers have been synonyms with comfort and quality since the very beginning. This approach has trickled down to the company slip-on shoes including the Equalized Double Play. These are engineered with soft fabric and mesh upper with gel infused memory foam on the inside. The really comfortable loafers are recommended by a host of users for their breathability, cushiony insole and soft synthetic outsole.

Crocs Santa Cruz Playa Slip-On

If there is a pair that can wear with equal comfort and style to the beach and office, it has to be this one from Crocs. This sleek and modern silhouette features canvas fabric upper in either black, khaki, graphite, or navy colors to choose from. Provided with padded heel cups and dual crocs comfort for reliable support all day long, the Santa Cruz Playa slip-on shoes even allow you to fold down the heels and wear the pair like a slide.

Hey Dude Wally Sox Loafer

It’s not easy to find a pair of shoes with rounded toes and broad front. Slip-on enthusiasts in this choice dilemma have the Wally Stretch Loafer from Hey Dude, which is also very attractive. The casual slip-on in lace down design features woven, stretchable fabric upper that’s absolutely breathable and its interiors are lined with soft fabric. The memory foam insole is removable and the effectively lightweight shoe is good for every occasion.

adidas Lite Racer Adapt Running Shoe

Understanding the convenience of slip-ons, adidas has forayed into the category with the blend of a running shoe. The ultra-comfortable, performance-ready Lite Racer Adapt features mesh upper which is elastic and breathable. The shoe has a double heel tab and padded tongue, which is accompanied by Cloudfoam midsole and rubberized foam outsole guaranteeing shock absorption with bounce in stride.