Girard-Perregaux Laureato Absolute “Wired” will retail via brand’s Ecommerce platform

If there is one industry that has seen scalable growth during the pandemic, it would be Ecommerce. Realizing the potential and the shift in consumer consumption methods, for its 230th anniversary, luxury watchmaker Girard-Perregaux has kicked off an Ecommerce platform and Laureato Absolute “Wired” will be exclusively available via this platform.

Last year the Swiss watch manufacturer launched the Laureato Absolute, which extended the legacy of the iconic 1975 classic Laureato. Introducing a new chapter to the remarkably strong and masculine timepiece, the brand has now introduced the special edition Laureato Absolute Wired.

Laureato Absolute Wired

The futuristic sports watch upholds Girard-Perregaux reputation for craftsmanship, which is evident with the 44mm carbon glass case of the Laureato Absolute Wired. The chronograph watch has this inventive carbon case which is made from “layers of carbon fiber and fiberglass.”

Staying true with Girard-Perregaux’s signature octagonal shape, the watch’s robust, water-resistant case touts a matte, slightly textured finish. Surrounding is a bezel decorated with electric blue carbon glass and complemented well by black chronograph pushers – made from PVD-treated titanium with blue detailing.

Pricing and availability

In addition to rendering the watch futuristic and durable, the use of carbon glass also makes the timepiece extremely lightweight. It weighs only 94g and is powered by an in-house, self-winding caliber GP03300-1058 movement that ensures accurate timekeeping.

The Laureato Absolute Wired comes on a black rubber strap and will be available in a limited edition of 88 pieces. It will retail for $17,700 exclusively through the brand’s online store available in U.S and U.K. for now.