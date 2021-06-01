Girard-Perregaux Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges – Aston Martin Edition watch revealed

Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin partnership has borne fruit in form of the first timepiece from the watchmaker’s Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges lineup. The watch is an embodiment of the watchmaking expertise of Girard-Perregaux and the exquisite luxury and performance of Aston Martin.

This sculpturally designed watch is a sporty chronograph that celebrates the iconic Three Bridges pocket watches from the 19th century. The new and contemporary take on the pocket watch is intricately detailed to all minute details including the strap.

The look and feel

The Girard-Perregaux Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges – Aston Martin Edition comes in a 44mm case made from grade 5 titanium. This robust, hypoallergenic alloy makes the watch lightweight and the black DLC coating provides the watch a “stealthy appearance.”

The unique, almost bezel-less design of the watch presents a floating skeleton movement, which can be peeked through the sapphire crystal on the front and the caseback. The watch doesn’t have a traditional dial, instead, Girard Perregaux’s signature Three Bridges formed of titanium with PVD coating can be seen spanning across the face of the watch.

The movement and more









The Girard Perregaux logo is imprinted on the mainspring barrel at 12 o’clock position while the Aston Martin engraved in the vertical flank of the macro-rotor is the major highlight. Aston Martin is filled with white luminescent that emits a blue tinge.

Even though the design endows the Girard-Perregaux Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges – Aston Martin Edition watch with an airy appearance it is striking both inside out. The watch is powered by in-house GP09400-1683 automatic tourbillon movement offering up to 60 hours of power reserve.

Providing up to 30 meters of water resistance, the Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges – Aston Martin Edition comes on a black calf leather strap and for the more traditional buyers, it is also provided on a black alligator leather strap. The watch is strictly limited to just 18 pieces priced at $146,000 each.