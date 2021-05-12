Giveaway makes summertime road trip in a camper to five destinations possible

After staying cooped up inside homes for over a year now, people are planning for their next road trip. To make this summer memorable through its “Road Trip Ready” sweepstakes, Advance Auto Parts is celebrating road trips by giving away a camper trailer and two-night trips to five destinations.

According to Jason McDonell, executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and e-commerce of Advance Auto Parts, road trips offer the perfect prospect to create family memories.

An exciting giveaway

The leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer has partnered with Camping World to give one lucky winner a 2021 Coleman Lantern LT 17B travel trailer. The motorists can enter to win traveling-themed prizes, including a $500 fuel card and $500 gift cards to Camping World and Advance Auto Parts.

Creating the perfect home away from home, the lightweight trailer can sleep five people. It is equipped with a queen-sized bed, a pair of twin bunks, and a convertible dinette. There’s even a nifty electric fireplace to keep the space warm and cozy.

Road Trip Ready

Apart from the grand prize, the “Road Trip Ready” sweepstakes also offers two-nights, three-days trip to the first five winners, which will include resort-level hotels with double occupancy, a $100 dinner gift card, and a $200 credit for five vacations in Myrtle Beach, the Outer Banks, South Padre Island, Tampa Bay, and San Juan.

The giveaway is open for residents of the US, 18 years or older, including D.C. and Puerto Rico who can apply at RoadTripReadySweepstakes before May 31, 2021. The winners will be selected on June 4.