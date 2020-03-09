Google Assistant-Powered Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance speaker is strikingly beautiful

Bang & Olufsen known for its dynamic range designer speakers has come up with a smart wireless speaker for your living room that exudes style and function. Dubbed Beosound Balance, it’s developed in collaboration with Benjamin Hubert of Layer design, a London-based creative design studio.

The speaker sits on a natural wood base and looks pretty compact with its impressive upper body design which is draped in fabric mesh. Even though it looks quite compact, the Beosound Balance delivers unmatchable acoustic experience thanks to the carefully placed drivers.

Design and technology perfectly compliment function











Fusing interactive touch with state-of-the-art technology, the speaker has built-in proximity sensors which activate the controls like play/pause, track toggle and volume whenever it senses human presence within range.

Beosound is loaded with seven drivers which create varying sound experience depending on the audio being played. It has two 5.25” bass drivers, 2” full-range drivers, two 3” full-range drivers at the back and one ¾ tweeter on the front. Mated with the beamforming technology, it provides focused listening experience from every corner of the room.

Also, the Active Room Compensation function optimizes the sound based on where the speaker is placed. You can pair two Beosound balance speakers for surreal stereo sound, especially while watching movies.

Smart personal assistant and multiplatform support

Bang & Olufsen’s speaker will support AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Spotify Connect in the second half of 2020. Out of the box, it will have Google Assistant support. Amazon Alexa alternative will be available later in the year.

So, the speaker is your voice-activated personal assistant attending to all your inquisitive commands. Beosound Balance will be available in two colors – Natural Oak and Black Oak for $2,250.