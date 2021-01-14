Twelve South Suitcase for MacBook lets you store, carry and work in style

Designing accessories exclusively for Apple devices, Twelve South has introduced another innovative suitcase to port your MacBook pro in style. This minimalist suitcase allows you to carry and work on your MacBook without removing it from the case.

Maintaining a luxury feel, this sleek suitcase comes with a premium textile exterior. However, the brand does not compromise on sustaining its protective nature, as it provides three layers of protection to keep your MacBook from harm’s way.

Three layer protection

On its outer layer, the suitcase features a water-resistant premium textile cover with quilted signature diamond pattern. The middle is a hard plastic layer protecting the MacBook from impact, and the third is a soft microfiber layer inside the suitcase keeping your machine surface scratch less.

Apart from the triple layers for safety, it has a dual zipper with a water-resistant coating to secure the case. The suitcase has an interior pocket to keep papers and charging cable.

The suitcase makes a convenient way for porting and comfortably working on your MacBook while it rests safely inside the case. A well designed suspension system holds the case securely with your MacBook so that the display is not hampered. The suitcase comes with a recessing premium leather handle that allows you to easily slip the suitcase into a backpack or a bigger bag if required.

Though the suitcase is designed for a 16-inch and 13-inch MacBook Pro, it can be used for any device measuring up to 0.75″ x 14.10″ x 9.75″. To maintain your style with a practical and convenient accessory, you may grab one through the brand’s website for $70.