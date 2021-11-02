Beats Fit Pro earbuds impress with wing tip design and quality audio

Beats has just unveiled the Fit Pro earbuds that are somewhere in between the Studio Buds released earlier this year and the Powerbeats Pro a.k.a. (Powerbeats) released back in 2020. The Apple-owned brand is slowly foraying into the earbuds market thanks to its in-house technology on offer.

What sets these apart from the cousins AirPods Pro is the winged super secure fit that curves around the back of the ear to keep them snug in place even during strenuous physical activity. Beats claims they’ve done loads of testing to arrive at the final wing tip design as they stay locked in place no matter what.

H1-powered Beats Fit Pro earbuds

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds come with active noise cancellation and IPX4 water and sweat resistance to stay clear of any water damage during rain or the odd shower. One advantage over the Studio Buds here is the inclusion of Apple’s H1 chip which expands its functionality further. Things like seamless synching across the iCloud devices, one-step pairing or auto-switching between Apple products.

Immersive audio listening is another advantage with the Fit Pro buds thanks to the dynamic head tracking for spatial audio. They also get the latest skin-detection sensor that debuted with the third-generation AirPods. With the ANC/Transparency Mode they churn out seven hours of battery life which is extended by 23 hours in the case. That’s far better than the AirPods Pro.

Sublime sound and undeniable features

These buds are smart enough to detect the ear shape and adjust the equalization levels to output a balanced audio output for the different frequencies. If you’ve already used the AirPods Pro, then you can expect nearly the same noise cancellation tech and performance. There are three microphones on each bud and the 9.5mm dual-element dynamic diaphragm transducers for impressive noise cancelling and crisp sound delivery.

The Beats Fit Pro carries an attractive price tag of $199, for all its audio listening tech, and is by far the best one on offer by the company. They can be pre-ordered right away with shipping promised on November 5. Beats is offering them in a range of colors – black, white, gray and purple – so there’s one for every audiophile.