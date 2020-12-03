Goruck Ballistic Trainers are all-rounders to support your active lifestyle

The Ballistic Trainers from an American sporting equipment company, Goruck, are built tough to perform and support the feet is all your workouts from the indoors to the harsh outdoor terrains. The shoe is created to last and match the tempo of your explosive fitness regime with its durable material and comfortable design.

The Goruck Ballistic Trainers come in four colorways to choose from and suit your style. The approach is simple; this being purely a functional performance shoe, it does not inherit any redundant feature that does not work.

Built tough to sustain and support

Goruck Ballistic Trainers are built with a one-piece wrap knit cover providing the forefoot breathability and flexibility at the right points. The shoe also features a well-cushioned midsole and high-traction rubber outsole at the forefoot. The midfoot, lace area and the heel are built from two panels of military-grade, 1680D CORDURA® Ballistic nylon that provides robust durability and abrasion resistance.

The rubber outsole at the heel is stable and dense to withstand the friction while you run or venture through rough terrains. Talking of reliability, Goruck says; “We took each portion of the shoe and scrutinized it — built it and rebuilt it over and over to ensure they will support you no matter what you’re doing or where you’re doing it.”

Additional details

It shows that the brand has researched at a great length to create a scientific shoe with perfect underfoot support for all the three arches of your feet. Establishing reliable performance in your dynamic movement, the trainers offer “3X Support™ = 3X Stability to Sprint faster, Lift Heavier and Ruck Harder.”

Offering value for money and performance-enhancing features to meet a variety of physical training workouts, the Goruck Ballistic Trainers are retailed at $125.