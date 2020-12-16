The exciting Air Jordan 13 “Black Hyper Royal” is launching on Dec 19

Just recently we told you the Air Jordan brand is debuting a retro-inspired Air Jordan 12 “Reverse Flue Game” colorway later this month. Reportedly, another vintage variant would be releasing this week. We have already seen some interesting revisits of the models from yesteryears and the trend seems to continue as the year folds up.

The latest rendition, which will make some heads turn on release later this weekend is the Air Jordan 13 “Black Hyper Royal”, which is part of the Jordan Brand’s 2020 Holiday lineup.

The silhouette

The color theme is reflective of Quentin Richardson’s Air Jordan 13 “Magic” PE, but nonetheless has the charisma to find many takers (some of us here included). Air Jordan 13 “Black Hyper Royal” has 3M reflective upper along with granny leather toes. Other interesting detail is the Hyper Royal colored suede patches on the midsole and the heel area extending up to the ankle on the back.

Panther eye-inspired holograms on the ankle and black rubber sole wrap up the design. You can find woven Jordon branding just behind the toe cap and the Jumpman logo in royal blue on the tongue.

Availability and pricing

The first official look of Air Jordan’s retro-inspired sneaker is here. You can check it out while you wait another few days for the pair slated to release on December 19.

The Air Jordan 13 “Black Hyper Royal” is going to be available through Nike SNKRS, StockX, and selected brand stores from 19th in full-family sizing for a pretty decent $190 tag.