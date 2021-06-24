Grand Seiko Spring Drive SBGZ007 boasts deep blue, star-speckled dial

Grand Seiko is arguably Japan’s most powerful watchmaker and its charisma doesn’t fall short at any point in comparison with the Swiss horology. In fact, what someone does, Grand Seiko can do better. Case in point a blue dialed watch that mimics the night sky.

Of course, there have been such timepiece renditions in the past but the Grand Seiko Masterpiece Spring Drive SBGZ007 created for the brand’s 140th anniversary celebrations by Seiko’s own Micro Artist Studio in Shiojiri, Japan with textured starry dial within the platinum casing is by far the best you’ll get for your wrist.

The artistic starry night sky

The watch dial, according to the brand’s artisans, is inspired by the night sky, which is also complemented with a Zaratsu polished case featuring starry pattern. The dial is deep blue in color, which makes the night sky experiences more vivid, and combines stamping, planting, painting to create the mesmerizing deep blue night sky filled with stars.

Other than this, the dial of the Grand Seiko Masterpiece Spring Drive SBGZ007 is simple. The hour markers, hour, minute and seconds hands are made from white gold adding character to the very enticing watch dial.

Slim and powerful

The elegance of the SBGZ007 is not limited to the dial only, the watch comes in 38.5mm casing, which is presented in a very slim 9.8mm profile. While the artisans have made the dial exquisite, the innards are slightly old. The watch is powered by 2019’s in-house Spring Drive caliber 9R02 that offers an extremely generous 84 hour power reserve.

Finishing the exterior of the Grand Seiko Masterpiece Spring Drive SBGZ007 is the caseback featuring anglage and blue tempered screws and a little gold panel that can be engraved with text of wearer’s choice. The watch is limited to just 50 pieces and will go on sale through Grand Seiko boutiques in August for roughly $79,000.