Greubel Forsey GMT Quadruple Tourbillon titanium edition is limited to 11 examples

Multi-layered dial watches are becoming increasingly popular. One watch manufacturer at the forefront of this concept is Greubel Forsey that lines up the layers with due respect for complications and precision.

The passion for precision runs deepest in the veins of the Swiss watchmaker, who has many complex watches that have been collector’s prize for a while now. Leading the flock is the Greubel Forsey GMT Quadruple Tourbillon, which has now been given a titanium treatment to make it more irresistible.

GMT Quadruple Tourbillon titanium edition

Each Greubel Forsey timepiece is meticulously perceived and designed, all the while keeping precision at the core. The new GMT Quadruple Tourbillon in titanium is an alternative to the gold that previous rendition of the watch featured.

With the use of titanium, which is extremely stronger and significantly lighter than steel or gold, the new Greubel Forsey offering is ideal for a thick wrist. The watch has a large 46.5mm case and features a transparent caseback. Its dial features two double tourbillons – at 11 and roughly 5 o’clock – that rotate at every one minute. Also, therein is a second, horizontal cage that rotates once every four minutes.

Also occupying the dial of the new GMT Quadruple Tourbillon are blue ring with hour, minutes, and seconds hands; blue Earth globe at 8 o’clock with 24-hour indicator around it; and GMT – second-time zone subdial. Interestingly the caseback displays 24 major cities with their respective time zones to make this timepiece true would timer.

Pricing and more

Greubel Forsey’s beautiful GMT Quadruple Tourbillon titanium is limited to just 11 pieces. The rare model is powered by in-house Second Invention caliber, quadruple tourbillon hand-wound movement offering 72-hour power reserve.

To enhance the sportier look of the impressively precise watch, this comes on a blue rubber or choice of hand-sewn alligator leather strap. Water-resistant up to 30 meters, the GMT Quadruple Tourbillon titanium is priced at a whopping $865,000.