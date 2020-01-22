Nike Air Max 2090 unveiled, coming later in Spring

Nothing’s gonna stop Nike from celebrating big time the 30th year of the Air Max 90. The year 2020 may be all about the iconic shoe model. Believe it or not, this particular pair from Nike has been popular for over three decades now.

You see, 1990 doesn’t seem too far away. It’s the time when you’ve been aware of your existence in this world. And yes, those kids born on that year are now 30 years old.

Feeling old yet? Don’t worry, the Nike Air Max 2090 won’t make you look like you’re getting old. The Air Max 90 family is getting another addition from a recrafted iconic silhouette now with FlyEase design.

Back to the Future Shoe Design

The Air Max 2090 is said to be the “current shoe of the future”. This will be all about the future with design principles that matter.

The Nike Air Max 2020 may remind you of a spacecraft. Instead of using darker colors to show the support structure, the company decided to use materials that are 100% opaque. It’s more for aesthetics and the result doesn’t disappoint. The part that is lighter is see-through for a look that is complimentary.

Old Meets New Nike Designs

Apart from the obvious color blocking, the Nike Air Max 2010 uses a bigger Air unit. It is about twice the side-visibility from the original design.

The legendary Nike Swoosh has been cropped here, just like on the first Air Max 90. The waffle outsole on the Nike Air Max 90 can also be found on the new Nike Air Max 2090. The design is for flexibility and not just for the beauty of it.

Nike decided to keep the Air Max 90 Mudguard and the Air Max 90 Cassette design. It’s the same with Heel Logo, but the Air Max 90’s logo has been updated with a more modern look on the Air Max 2090.











The Nike Air Max 2090 will be available later in Spring. No exact release date and pricing have been provided but expect the pair will be very costly.