Vans SK8-Hi GORE-TEX MTE-3 announced

The GORE-TEX technology has been used by several sports brands already. Nike is often featured implementing the design on numerous pairs.

The Nike Air Max 720 Horizon and Nike Pegasus Trail 2 GORE-TEX Smoke Grey make for great trail sneakers. Adidas has also ventured with the Gore-Tex Infinium Thermium on an adidas Stan Smith. Even on the Arc’teryx Signature Alpha SV Jacket, the Gore-tex technology was applied.

New Vans MTE Collection

Vans is using GORE-TEX again on a new collection. The last time the tech was used was in 2018 with the GORE-TEX shoes. This time, we have the Vans SK8-Hi GORE-TEX MTE-3.

The Vans MTE collection presents the Sk8-Hi silhouette with the GORE-TEX MTE-3. The shoes are ready for extreme weather.

Vans SK8-Hi GORE-TEX MTE-3 Design

The pair also takes advantage of the Gore-Tex’s Moisture Management that offers traction and thermoregulation. It allows breathability and internal moisture. The tech will help moisture to be released when temperature or body heat rises.

For added warmth, there is the 3M Thinsulate cold-weather insulation working. For proper traction, the All-Trac all-terrain rubber does the job on the outsoles.















The Vans SK8-Hi GORE-TEX MTE-3 is available in different colorways: White, Green, Black, Black/Asphalt, and Sandshell/Cornstalk. No information on pricing but we’ll let you know soon.