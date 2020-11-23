TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Jack Heuer Birthday edition watch is timeless and elegant

There are very few in the horological world who wouldn’t recognize TAG Heuer’s CEO and current Honorary Chairman Jack Heuer as a guide and inspiration. Thoughtfully then, the brand has developed a special edition Birthday watch to mark Jack’s 88th birthday celebrations on November 19, 2020.

This birthday edition Carrera Chronograph Jack Heuer borrows certain design cues from the likes of TAG Heuer’s own 1970s Heuer Carrera 1158CHN and the most recent Carrera Chronograph.

Influenced but unique in its own way

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Jack Heuer Birthday limited edition watch has a more luxurious vintage flair than the original one from the ’70 and features a lean yet elegant form factor in a very modern chronograph.

The watch has a 42mm 18K 5N rose gold case, the polished bezel is narrow and the lugs are sharply angled like the recently unveiled Carrera Sport Chronograph 160 Years special edition. The watch has panda subdials at 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock and the small seconds counter just above the date window at 6 o’clock is clever and elegant.

Movement, pricing and more

Of course, the white-ish dial and the rose gold frame offer the watch a timeless and elegant look, but it’s the infinity symbol just below the intersection point of the hands that bears Jack Heuer’s name and when viewed from the sides it appears as number 88, which honors his 88th birthday, that makes the watch dial stand out immensely.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Jack Heuer Birthday edition watch is powered by in-house Heuer 02 automatic chronograph movement offering 80-hour power reserve.

On the reverse the watch features Jack Heuer’s signature and his motto, “Time never stops, why should we?” It comes paired gracefully with a black alligator leather strap. Water-resistant to 100m, the special edition watch is limited to only 188 pieces and it will retail for $18,450 starting 13 March 2021.