Kevin Pietersen x Hublot Big Bang Unico SORAI introduced to save the rhino

Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen and Hublot have in collaboration released a special-edition Big Bang, sales proceeds of which will be used to raise funds for Care For Wild and the Centre For Wildlife Studies in India, which KP’s charity, Save Our Rhinos Africa & India (SORAI) supports.

This is not the first time that Pietersen and Hublot are working together to support the cause of conserving the majestic Rhino in South Africa and India. To mark “World Rhino Day” in 2019, Hublot Big Bang Unico SORAI watch was introduced, as a collaborative effort for the same cause.

A watch to conserve the endangered

Rhino, according to the World Wildlife Fund, is a critically endangered species yet it is under constant pressure from poachers and tusk smugglers. Conservation is important if we want the future generations to see this fascinating species.

Kevin has been increasingly attracted to saving the rhino from poaching. This commitment has led him to establish the Saving Our Rhinos Africa & India, and ultimately two special edition watches with Hublot, including this recently launched Hublot Big Bang Unico SORAI in a beautiful green and black combo.

The watch details

The 45mm green ceramic case of the watch, based on Hublot’s Big Bang Chronograph, is inspired by the “summer and the rainy months” and the black dial reminds of the rhino and how “critically endangered they are.”

Paired to a camouflage rubber/Velcro strap, the Hublot Big Bang Unico SORAI limited to only 100 examples, is powered by a special HUB1242 UNICO self-winding Chronograph movement. The watch will retail via Hublot for EUR 23,800 (roughly $28,000).