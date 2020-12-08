Harber London Office Backpack is crafted for eco-conscious urban roamers

More often than not, a backpack is your holy grail for all work essentials to the office or a short adventure trip with friends. The more you can store while being organized is important – remember the times when you keep looking for stuff in your bag, nowhere to be found.

All that convenience with the promise of comfort and balanced weight distribution is important for digital nomads. Something that’s easier said than done. Reason enough we should leave it to the pros!

Office backpack for geeky wanderers

This office backpack by Harber London is handcrafted by expert craftsmen in Spain, and made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles to go easy on environment. It has comfortable swiveling shoulder straps for ergonomic weight distribution, so that even while carrying a ton, you won’t feel that much loaded.

For geeky roamers who want every single accessory at an arm’s length, this backpack is the way to go. It has a padded laptop compartment (up to 16-inch laptops), a separate tablet section, and loads of pockets for your writing instruments, cables, water bottle, and other stuff.

Easy on the environment while being stylish









Harber London has kept all the big and small details in mind to craft this waterproof backpack. Made from premium full grain leather that ages immaculately, it will be your essential everyday carry for years to come. Interestingly, the premium leather will get a distinct sheen on the surface with time – so it will develop an attractive look and feel with use.

All that convenience while maintaining a stylish premium look that won’t wear off anytime soon. The dual-tone aesthetics give an upbeat character – ideal for office goers or frequent travelers who demand a quick organizing bag that feels compact.

The cool backpack is available in dual-tone colors with black being the constant one including – Mocha, Olive, and Camel. If you want to get the unicolor variant, then the black one is for you. Harber London backpack can be pre-ordered now for a price tag of £249 (approximately $335) from the official website.