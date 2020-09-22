Harley-Davidson Tremont Waterproof Riding Shoes are rugged and effective

There are only a handful of companies that have perfected the attire to go with their motorbikes. If it is not an exaggeration, Harley-Davidson does know how to strike that balance between fashion and function when it comes to riding accessories.

This is obvious yet again with the Harley-Davidson Tremont Waterproof Performance Riding Shoes, which are tailor-made for the safe, effective, and tireless rides.

The Tremont

The Tremont riding sneaker for men is part of Harley-Davidsons Black Flash Series. The completely black shoes with white rubber outsole is cement constructed and upper is made from waterproof full-grain leather. The sneaker features a breathable hydro-guard waterproof membrane that helps in blocking moisture from entering, keeping your feet dry and comfortable through the ride.

Tremont Performance Riding Shoes feature a distinctive waterproof reflective leather with a natural raised grain made from optical grade glass that may not seem a big deal during day time. It is incorporated on the vamp, heel, and the upper – which flashes when contacted by the light from the headlight of an oncoming vehicle – making it utility for riders after sunset.

More details

This is a completely unique pair for riding shoes is made from leather that’s currently only product of its type on the market – so when you’re wearing this HD Tremont – you’re are wearing history.

The rugged Tremont footwear is available through Harley-Davidson dealership featuring a shaft height of 6 and a half inches with a one-inch heel and a tough rubber outsole that delivers safe and reliable traction.