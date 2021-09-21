Harley-Davidson’s new limited edition S1 e-bike is available for preorder

Styled after Harley-Davidson’s oldest motorcycle, the Serial 1 limited edition electric bike introduced last year is now a launchpad for the Harley-Davidson-powered Serial 1 Cycles’ new limited edition S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE e-bike.

The new bike is a tribute (as the name also states) to the vintage prototype e-bike modeled after the oldest Harley-Davidson that changed the scene of two-wheelers forever. The new limited edition bike continues with the same iconic look and feel of the last year’s prototype and presents a more use-worthy version that cyclists are bound to relish.

The stylish new e-bike

As said, the S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE is pretty identical to the original prototype the S1 MOSH/CTY model, save for the rich gloss black paintjob and gold graphics. The bike is also slightly distinct in appearance because of the use of white-toned Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires designed exclusively for Serial 1.

Enhancing the look further are the handmade leather saddle in and leather grip (both made in same honey color). The leather grips are made by Brooks England. Other than the exterior makeover, the S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE is a MOSH/CTY when it comes to features and functionality.

The functionality and availability

Since the new S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE is not different in power and performance, you get the same Brose mid-mount rotor and produces up to 66ft lbs of torque. It has a top speed of 25mph and features TRP hydraulic disc brakes for instant speed control. The e-bike also features Gates carbon belt drive for smooth functioning and has LED headlamps and brake lights.

The S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE, which is powered by a 529 lithium-ion battery offers a range of 35-105 miles. It is now available for preorder for $5,999 with shipping expected to begin in the last quarter this year. Interesting, this is a limited edition e-bike, so, reportedly only 650 models will be made: 325 for sale in the US and as many for the European market.